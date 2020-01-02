Ravencoin (RVN) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM, QBTC and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $116.93 million and $11.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,206,400,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, IDCM, Graviex, QBTC, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.