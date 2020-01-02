Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

