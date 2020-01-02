RChain Hits Market Cap of $7.27 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, BitMart, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, RChain has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $2,467.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy, AirSwap, ChaoEX, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

