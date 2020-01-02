REAL (REAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $323.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. REAL has a market cap of $268,999.00 and $323.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BitFlip, Radar Relay and IDEX. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitFlip, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

