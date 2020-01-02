RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $83,642.00 and $2,973.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,399,702 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

