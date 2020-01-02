Realogy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the average daily volume of 160 put options.

Shares of RLGY opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Realogy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Realogy by 929.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Realogy by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter worth $124,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

