RealTract (RET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,848.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One RealTract token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $40,848.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

