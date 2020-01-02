Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently:

12/30/2019 – FedEx was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – FedEx was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $170.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/18/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – FedEx was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

12/12/2019 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

12/12/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

FDX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. 45,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 44.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $95,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

