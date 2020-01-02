Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Conagra Brands (CAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG):

12/27/2019 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/22/2019 – Conagra Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Conagra Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Conagra Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Conagra Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Conagra Brands is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 179,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after purchasing an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

