Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/18/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/4/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $104.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $110.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $104.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $104.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.93. 1,372,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,302. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $221,600,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

