Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CarMax (KMX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently:

12/26/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – CarMax had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/18/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of CarMax have outperformed the broader industry year to date. The company has been benefitting from an aggressive store expansion initiative in existing as well as new television markets. Strong market presence through store expansion and robust demand for used vehicles are the major drivers of year-over-year growth. Apart from store openings in new and existing markets, it is expanding presence through digital platforms. Also, strong balance sheet aids CarMax in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks and investment in technology. However, an ample supply of off-lease used vehicles may lead to lower prices. Rising SG&A expenses is another concern. The U.S.-Sino trade tension also remains a major concern. Resultantly, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

12/6/2019 – CarMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/4/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,286. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get CarMax Inc alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,279,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.