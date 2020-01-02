Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for F5 Networks (FFIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) in the last few weeks:

12/26/2019 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – F5 Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $192.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – F5 Networks is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

11/24/2019 – F5 Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2019 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2019 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

FFIV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.30. 11,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,898. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,820.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $5,026,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

