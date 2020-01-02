Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS):

12/31/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Thursday, hitting €43.61 ($50.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss AG has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

