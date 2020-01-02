Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Accenture (ACN)

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/26/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $208.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/20/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $214.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Accenture had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $211.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/13/2019 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $203.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Accenture had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.07. 1,133,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.88. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $135.58 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

