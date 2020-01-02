Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/19/2019 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 677,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,366. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,620 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

