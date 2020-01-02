Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

12/24/2019 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Williams Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2019 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 10,126,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,623,643. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

