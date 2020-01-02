Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI):

1/1/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

12/18/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

NXPI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.33. 604,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $129.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

