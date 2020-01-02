Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2019 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $339.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $310.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $330.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $350.00 to $370.00.

12/11/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

11/19/2019 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $313.00 to $321.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $340.00 to $350.00.

11/4/2019 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ADBE traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.93. 976,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $215.15 and a 1-year high of $332.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.