Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Danaher (DHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) in the last few weeks:

1/2/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00.

12/18/2019 – Danaher had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Danaher had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $154.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 363,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

