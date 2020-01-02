Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/31/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $248.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/19/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

VRTX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.33. 58,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.95 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $1,029,284.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,908 shares of company stock worth $56,488,031. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

