Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marriott International (MAR)

12/27/2019 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/17/2019 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry year to date. The company is poised to benefit on the back of the Starwood acquisition, brand position and higher demand for travel along with significant international exposure. The company’s strong expansion plans along with increased demand bodes well. However, the company is optimistic about its growth potential in the Asia Pacific market. The hotel company is also trying to expand footprint in Latin America, Middle East and Africa. However, oversupply of hotels and alternative concepts remain concerns. Moreover, the company’s trimmed earnings and gross fee revenues guidance for 2019 are adding up to the woes. The same can be noted as earnings estimates for current year have declined in the past 60 days.”

12/13/2019 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2019 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $181.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.93. 794,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,982. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,574,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 238,734 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

