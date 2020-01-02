RED Market Capitalization Tops $172,381.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. In the last seven days, RED has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $172,381.00 and approximately $38,855.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

