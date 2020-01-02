Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,085.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $162,085.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.