RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0014

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. RED has a market cap of $186,313.00 and approximately $26,952.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. In the last seven days, RED has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00579754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

