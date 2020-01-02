ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, C-Patex and Bisq. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $16,154.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058954 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00576349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00234093 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.