Regency Centers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 752 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 974% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 495.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,631 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 38.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

