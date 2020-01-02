Relex (RLX) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Relex has a total market capitalization of $231,786.00 and $18.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Relex has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

