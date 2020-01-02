Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Earning Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RLBY opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Reliability has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

