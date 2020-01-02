Remme 24-Hour Volume Reaches $137,427.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $137,427.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, DEx.top and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.06012522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024450 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

