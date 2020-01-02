Ren (REN) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Tidex and Kyber Network. During the last week, Ren has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $29.11 million and $5.39 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.06073697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Tidex, Binance, UEX, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

