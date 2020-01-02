Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Renault stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

