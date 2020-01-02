Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 15,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,580. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 360,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

