Renewi (LON:RWI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Shares of LON RWI opened at GBX 36.04 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72. Renewi has a 12 month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $289.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.22.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.