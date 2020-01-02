REPO (REPO) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $6.29 million and $2,627.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

