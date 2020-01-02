Request Market Cap Tops $8.68 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Huobi Global, DDEX and KuCoin. Request has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $344,235.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Binance, WazirX, Koinex, Coineal, COSS, CoinExchange, DDEX, Bitbns, GOPAX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, CoinPlace and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

