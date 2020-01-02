Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/2/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/19/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00.

12/17/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/13/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Seattle Genetics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Seattle Genetics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,365. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Seattle Genetics Inc alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,530,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,116,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,203,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,185,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.