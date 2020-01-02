Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 2nd (ALKS, BIIB, CDW, CRAI, CRUS, CUZ, EMN, GILD, GPN, GWPH)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes reported impressive third-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales beat estimates. With increasing traction of Aristada in the market, Alkermes is emerging as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline owing to the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 for both schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder indications. The company also expects action on the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) for multiple sclerosis in the fourth quarter. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues from partners, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from growth across all the end markets with strength in particularly small business, government and healthcare is a key driver. Strength in corporate and government end markets is aided by the device refresh cycle. Moreover, the buyout of Scalar Decisions is boosting growth in Canada. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind as well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, high debt load, currency headwind and intensifying competition are concerns. Further, declines in both enterprise storage and servers might dampen data center hardware growth. Moreover, the passage of Window's 10 replacement cycle might mar the company’s prospects.”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. The company's strong international network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The outperformance reflects better-than-expected earnings performance in the second and third quarters of 2019 and raised revenue guidance for the full year. Despite such positives, higher talent cost, Trump’s stringent policies on immigration and competition remain as headwinds. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's top line.”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from robust demand for certain components. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio has been a tailwind. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, the company is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside. Also, growth opportunities in digital headsets, MEMS microphones and voice biometrics are likely to be the key catalysts. However, weak sales of non-portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company. Persistent decline in iPhone sales is also a key concern. Fierce competition, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other key challenges.”

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousins Properties have outperformed its industry over the past six months. Capitalizing on the migration to the Sun Belt region, the company has enhanced its geographic mix. A disciplined balance sheet supports its growth endeavors. Sound fundamentals of Class A office real estate market and job growth in office-using industries are expected to drive net growth and positive net absorption at the company’s properties. Last month, the company also entered into a deal to sell office tower, Hearst Tower to Truist Financial Corporation for $455.5 million. However, higher construction activity in its markets might accelerate supply of office properties, resulting in lesser scope for rent and occupancy growth. Further, a significant development pipeline escalates operational risks and exposes it to rising construction costs.”

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical have been stable of late. The company will gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of acquisitions, sustained innovation and efforts to reduce debt. The company is focused on generating business revenues from innovations. Eastman Chemical is also committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging strong cash flow. The company has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Eastman Chemical is exposed to a challenging business environment. Demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to trade issues. Unfavorable currency as well as higher pension and turnaround costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. Eastman Chemical also faces challenges in the fiber business due to weak acetate tow volumes.”

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its acquisition of Total System Services has given it a vast exposure to fast growing payments market globally with physical and virtual presence in more than 100 countries. The company remains a leader in providing payment software, e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. The company’s operating cash flow has been increasing over the years, which provides room for investment. Its 2019 guidance, which reflects earnings growth, is impressive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 1.1% and 4.6% upward over the past 60 days for 2020 and 2021. However, the company suffers from a rising debt level. Its earnings are also expected to face currency volatility, owing to its worldwide presence.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH). They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s cost-containment measures are commendable and likely to boost the company’s long-term growth opportunities. Though dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can impede top-line growth, the company is well poised to grow organically driven by strength in Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The company’s significant dependence on overseas revenues is a concern. Further, steady increase in net outflows poses a headwind. Additionally, lesser chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex’s Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products in the long haul. The utilities business will benefit from the new manufacturing facility being built in Watertown, SD, which will increase capacity and significantly improve productivity. Moreover, the company has made considerable progress in its strategic transformation plan that has three principal elements – Focus, Simplify and Execute to Win. However, Terex is cutting down production and managing inventory level due to lower demand in the major markets for AWP segment. This along with lower volume, adverse foreign exchange rates and product mix will impact the segment’s margins. Terex's earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have been stable lately.”

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Timken expects adjusted earnings per share of between $4.70 and $4.75 for 2019. The mid-point of the guidance suggests year-over-year growth of 13%. Earnings will be benefited from acquisitions and favorable price and mix. Its top-line will gain from strong organic growth in wind and solar energy, aerospace, marine and rail sectors as well as positive pricing. Further, the company’s measures to reduce costs and improving operating efficiency will boost margins. Timken is also benefiting from acquisitions and divestitures. However, ongoing weakness in industrial markets and automotive sector will impact Timken's top-line performance. Strength in the wind, solar, energy and aerospace markets will likely be offset by lower demand in off-highway and heavy truck. Also, higher inventory and weakness in order intake rate are other concerns. “

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock.

