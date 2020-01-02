Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 2nd (BAX, CROX, EL, FIX, GOLF, IAG, LPX, SCVL, SIRI, SPXSF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 2nd:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Baxter International Inc alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a buy rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.