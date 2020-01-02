Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hologic (HOLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) recently:

1/2/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/20/2019 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/20/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – Hologic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 440,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,572. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hologic’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 996,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 363,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

