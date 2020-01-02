Revain Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $1.12 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Kuna and BitFlip.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Kuna, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, Mercatox, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

