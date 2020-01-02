Reviewing 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 Finance and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00

360 Finance presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.31%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $16.39, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given 360 Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 31.86% 47.94% 20.71% LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and LexinFintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $646.79 million 2.27 $173.56 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.10 billion 2.42 $287.59 million $1.60 9.50

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance.

Summary

LexinFintech beats 360 Finance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

