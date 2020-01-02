Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.72% of Ring Energy worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 124.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

