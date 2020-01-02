Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,065 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,906. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.89. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.