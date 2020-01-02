Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0456

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013098 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

