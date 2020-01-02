Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0078

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $204,901.00 and $26.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

