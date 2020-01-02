Robotina Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Robotina has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $89,357.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robotina has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

