Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on RROTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

