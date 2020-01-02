Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $100.80. 1,108,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

