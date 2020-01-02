Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.73 and a 52 week high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

