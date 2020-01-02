Roth Capital Increases Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target to $9.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $6.80 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ONCY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

